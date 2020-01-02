Global  

Mystery pneumonia outbreak in China sparks fear of deadly SARS virus

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Health officials say there's been no human-to-human transmission and they're playing down concerns of a possible resurgence of the deadly virus.
Recent related news from verified sources

China rules out SARS as dozens struck by pneumonia-like virus

Health experts have said a viral pneumonia outbreak in central Hubei province is not the highly-contagious SARS virus, MERS or bird flu. Some 59 patients have...
China probes pneumonia outbreak amid SARS fears: state media

China is investigating an outbreak an outbreak of viral pneumonia amid online speculation that it might be linked to a flu-like virus that killed hundreds of...
