Texas judge: Hospital can remove baby from life support

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge on Thursday sided with a hospital that plans to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support after her mother disagreed with the decision by doctors who say the infant is in pain and that her condition will never improve.

Trinity Lewis had asked Judge Sandee Bryan Marion to issue an injunction in Tarrant County district court to ensure that Cook Children's Medical Center doesn't end her daughter Tinslee Lewis' life-sustaining treatment. Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion group that opposes the “10-day rule” and has been advocating for Tinslee, said the girl's mother will appeal the judge's decision.

Doctors at the Fort Worth hospital had planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas’ “10-day rule,” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors who say life-sustaining treatment should be stopped. The law stipulates that if the hospital's ethics committee agrees with doctors, treatment can be withdrawn after 10 days if a new provider can’t be found to take the patient.

In a statement issued by Texas Right to Life, Lewis said she was “heartbroken" over the judge's decision. “I feel frustrated because anyone in that courtroom would want more time just like I do if Tinslee were their baby,” she said.

Hospital officials have said they reached out to more than 20 facilities to see if one would take Tinslee, but all agreed that further care is futile. Groups including Texas Right to Life have also been trying to find a facility to take her.

Tinslee has been at Cook Children's since her premature birth. The hospital said she has a rare heart defect and suffers from chronic lung disease and severe chronic high blood pressure. She hasn't come off a ventilator since going into respiratory arrest in early July and requires full...
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
News video: Texas Judge Denies Injunction For 11-Month-Old On Life Support

Texas Judge Denies Injunction For 11-Month-Old On Life Support 00:48

 Tinslee Lewis has been hospitalized at Cook Children’s Medical Center since her premature birth in February. She is in the NICU and requires full respiratory and cardiac support, in addition to deep sedation to keep her medically paralyzed.

