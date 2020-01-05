Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hamilton paramedics in court Monday, face charges in death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Two paramedics charged in relation to the death of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi will be in court Monday for what is scheduled to be the start of their trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman accused of killing her father appears in court [Video]Woman accused of killing her father appears in court

A woman from Forest Park who is accused of killing her own father to take his house, appeared in front of a judge in Hamilton County on Monday morning.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:23Published

Former State Supreme Court Chief Justice to Join Lawsuit Over University of Utah Student's Death [Video]Former State Supreme Court Chief Justice to Join Lawsuit Over University of Utah Student's Death

Monday, former Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Christine Durham announced she is joining the McCluskey family and their legal team in their lawsuit against the University of Utah over Lauren..

Credit: KSTU     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hamilton paramedics charged in relation to death of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi in court Monday

Two paramedics charged in relation to the death of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi will be in court Monday for what is scheduled to be the start of their trial.
CBC.ca

Trial in Hamilton for 2 paramedics charged in relation to death of Good Samaritan delayed to April

The trial of two men who were paramedics when they were charged in relation to the 2017 death of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi was set to start Monday in...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

CBCHealth

CBC Health News Hamilton paramedics in court Monday, face charges in death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi https://t.co/XRLSEKXvAZ https://t.co/aIyQo8W3IO 39 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @MSNca: 2 Hamilton paramedics charged in death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi to appear in court Monday https://t.co/4M8inYFhLv 43 minutes ago

MSNca

MSN Canada 2 Hamilton paramedics charged in death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi to appear in court Monday https://t.co/4M8inYFhLv 1 hour ago

ACLRC

Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre Two Hamilton #paramedics in #court Monday, face charges in death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi for failing to provide the nec… https://t.co/42k1t21FV4 1 hour ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Hamilton paramedics in court Monday, face charges in death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/60YF90u5c2 1 hour ago

BFrei129

Judy Hageman Hamilton paramedics in court Monday, face charges in death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi | CBC News https://t.co/k0wOXGknAO 3 hours ago

RossMcleanSec

Ross McLean RT @nicolemartintv: I’m in court today where the trial is expected to begin for the two #hamont paramedics charged with failing to provide… 3 hours ago

AM900CHML

900 CHML The Hamilton paramedics charged for failing to provide the necessities of life in death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi are in… https://t.co/EOUbEQ1GQx 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.