'My word against his': 28 women sexually assaulted by Calgary doctor, court hears during guilty plea

CBC.ca Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
From MS to seizures to chronic migraines; the women who were referred to Calgary neurologist Dr. Keith Hoyte faced a host of medical conditions and were hopeful he could help. Instead he sexually assaulted dozens of victims over a 30-year period.
