From MS to seizures to chronic migraines; the women who were referred to Calgary neurologist Dr. Keith Hoyte faced a host of medical conditions and were hopeful he could help. Instead he sexually assaulted dozens of victims over a 30-year period.

You Might Like

Tweets about this BMICalculator Canada 'My word against his': 28 women sexually assaulted by Calgary doctor, court hears during guilty plea… https://t.co/77JItASWAU 3 minutes ago MyCityNews.ca ‘My word against his’: 28 women sexually assaulted by Calgary doctor, court hears during guilty plea… https://t.co/DiQXsASNs5 7 hours ago FiWEH Life 'My word against his': 28 women sexually assaulted by Calgary doctor, court hears during guilty plea - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/ItoAaGzNAo 8 hours ago Nurse Normsies RT @CBCHealth: 'My word against his': 28 women sexually assaulted by Calgary doctor, court hears during guilty plea https://t.co/pmUTkH8llH… 8 hours ago CBC Health News 'My word against his': 28 women sexually assaulted by Calgary doctor, court hears during guilty plea… https://t.co/zmKYqOIwCU 8 hours ago Josie Guo @SCC_eng @CanadianPM @LegAssemblyofAB 'My word against his': 28 women sexually assaulted by Calgary doctor, court… https://t.co/qHGf6sxf2J 11 hours ago Crwe World 'My word against his': 28 women sexually assaulted by Calgary doctor, court hears during guilty plea https://t.co/LnAhZPlRiv 11 hours ago Jonathan Knight 'My word against his': 28 women sexually assaulted by Calgary doctor, court hears during guilty plea | CBC News https://t.co/xPBm3TWaD6 14 hours ago