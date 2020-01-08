Cancer Society Study: Biggest One-Year Drop in US Death Rate

NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers on Wednesday reported the largest-ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they credited to advances in...

Cancer mortality continues steady decline, driven by progress against lung cancer The cancer death rate declined by 29% from 1991 to 2017, including a 2.2% drop from 2016 to 2017, the largest single-year drop in cancer mortality ever reported.

