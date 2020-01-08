Global  

Cancer Society Study: Biggest One-Year Drop in US Death Rate

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Researchers on Wednesday reported the largest-ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they credited to advances in lung-tumor treatments.
 The American Cancer Association reports that the year from 2015 to 2016 saw the largest single-year drop in cancer-related deaths on record.

Cancer group finds biggest one-year drop in U.S. death rate

NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers on Wednesday reported the largest-ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they credited to advances in...
Seattle Times Also reported by USATODAY.com Reuters

Cancer mortality continues steady decline, driven by progress against lung cancer

The cancer death rate declined by 29% from 1991 to 2017, including a 2.2% drop from 2016 to 2017, the largest single-year drop in cancer mortality ever reported.
Science Daily


