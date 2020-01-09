Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

California could be 1st state to sell own prescription drugs

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state with its own prescription drug label under a proposal that Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Thursday in a bid to lower prices by increasing competition in the generic market.

Newsom wants the nation's most populous state, home to nearly 40 million people, to contract with generic drug companies to make prescription medications on its behalf so it could then sell them to the public.

“It’s time to take the power out of the hands of greedy pharmaceutical companies," the Democratic governor tweeted.

Generic drug prices in California jumped 37.6% since 2017, the largest increase of any drug category, according to a recent report from the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development.

The proposal, for example, could help lower costs of a common drug that has steadily increased in price — insulin for diabetes patients. Three drug companies control most of the market for insulin.

“Consumers would directly benefit if California contracted on its own to manufacture much-needed generic medications like insulin — a drug that has been around for a century yet the price has gone up over tenfold in the last few decades,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California.

Jon Roth, CEO of the California Pharmacists Association, said the state might be surprised, however, at how much it ends up charging for its own generic drugs because of factors beyond its control, including raw material shortages and disruptions in the supply chain.

“There are other factors in the actual manufacturing that the state may not be able to escape,” he said.

Lawmakers must approve the plan before it can take effect. The idea is part of Newsom's forthcoming budget proposal, which he must present to the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 9)

CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 9) 02:40

 The judge in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial says he won't step down from the case. A power play over President Trump's war powers is being played out on Capitol Hill. California could become the first state to have its own prescription drug label.

Recent related videos from verified sources

California Could Be 1st State To Launch Own Generic Prescription Drug Label [Video]California Could Be 1st State To Launch Own Generic Prescription Drug Label

California could become the first state with its own prescription drug label under a proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:33Published

BCHS rewriting their own football story, chasing state title [Video]BCHS rewriting their own football story, chasing state title

BCHS rewriting their own football story, chasing state title

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

California could launch generic prescription drug label

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state with its own prescription drug label under a proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled Thursday....
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNewsHousingWire

New Mexico St. tops California Baptist 86-71

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ivan Aurrecoechea had a season-high 20 points as New Mexico State got past California Baptist 86-71 on Saturday night. Johnny McCants...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BasimBasito

Basim I. RT @APWestRegion: California's governor wants to lower generic drug costs by having the nation's most populous state sell its own and set p… 8 minutes ago

realtoddferrell

Todd Ferrell This is what I love about California is that they think outside the box. Identify a problem and try to fix it that… https://t.co/ceeQm19iSa 20 minutes ago

darkblackone

Learning 📚🗞️💡 California Could Be 1st State to Sell Own Prescription Drugs https://t.co/7p0A5qjBio 30 minutes ago

juliettetorrez

Juliette Torrez RT @FOX40: California could be 1st state to sell own prescription drugs https://t.co/XHGXj5OOMu 48 minutes ago

FOX40

FOX40 News California could be 1st state to sell own prescription drugs https://t.co/XHGXj5OOMu 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.