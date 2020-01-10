Global  

California May Be 1st State to Sell Own Prescription Drugs

Friday, 10 January 2020
California could become the first state to make its own prescription drugs under a proposal announced Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who says it would "take the power out of the hands of greedy pharmaceutical companies."
News video: Newsom's plan could make California first state to make its own generic drugs

Newsom's plan could make California first state to make its own generic drugs 01:11

 In an effort to lower costs in one the country's most expensive states for medications, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants California to manufacture its own generic drugs.

