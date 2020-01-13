Global  

Lipari Foods Issues Voluntary Recall Expansion on Additional Sandwiches Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes

FDA Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall expansion of additional Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
Some Fresh Grab, Premo Wedge Sandwiches Recalled Over LIsteria Concerns [Video]Some Fresh Grab, Premo Wedge Sandwiches Recalled Over LIsteria Concerns

Lipari Food is voluntarily recalling a couple of brands of wedge sandwiches sold in Maryland and 10 other states due to possible contamination of listeria.

Trader Joe's Egg, Potato Salads Recalled Due To Possible Listeria [Video]Trader Joe's Egg, Potato Salads Recalled Due To Possible Listeria

Trader Joe's egg salad and old fashioned potato salad have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Issues Voluntary Recall of Cold Brew with Coconut Cream

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has initiated a voluntary recall of three batches of Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints because they may...
Lipari Foods Issues Recall of Various Wedge Deli Sandwiches Due to Potential Contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of various Premo and Fresh Grab wedge sandwiches due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
