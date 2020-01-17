Global  

CDC screening airport passengers for mysterious new virus

CBS News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The rare pneumonia-like virus has caused at least two deaths, and has spread from China to other countries in Asia.
News video: Health Officials Screen SFO Passengers from China for Deadly New Virus

Health Officials Screen SFO Passengers from China for Deadly New Virus 02:47

 Federal health officials will begin screening ill passengers on flights coming into San Francisco International Airport from China for any signs of a deadly new virus that has already claimed two lives. Andria Borba reports. (1-17-20)

Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus [Video]Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus

Airline passengers arriving at JFK Airport from Central China are being screened for a new deadly virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports [Video]Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports

William Schaffner, MD is a professor of Preventative Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He spoke to KPIX 5 about the new strain of coronavirus from China and how..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:03Published


CDC explains airport screening plans for virus

A top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spelled out plans to screen airline passengers arriving from central China for a new virus that...
USATODAY.com

Chinese virus: Several US airports to screen travellers after mysterious outbreak

CDC deploys 100 workers to check passengers coming from Wuhan into Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco
Independent

