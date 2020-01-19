Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump administration to change Obama-era school lunch policy

CBS News Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration is proposing sweeping new changes to an Obama-era school lunch policy. The changes would loosen rules concerning fruits and vegetables, which could lead to more pizzas and burgers on the menu. Natalie Brand reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Trump Admin Wants To Allow Pizza And Potatoes On School Menus

Report: Trump Admin Wants To Allow Pizza And Potatoes On School Menus 00:46

 The Trump administration is reportedly proposing a change in school menus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Defense Secretary Worried for America's Standing Among Friends, Enemies [Video]Former Defense Secretary Worried for America's Standing Among Friends, Enemies

Ash Carter, former secretary of defense under President Obama, expressed his concerns for the nation's standing among its allies and adversaries under the Trump administration.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:34Published

US Congress Pressures Trump In Russia Arms Control Pact [Video]US Congress Pressures Trump In Russia Arms Control Pact

U.S. lawmakers demanded intelligence assessments on the costs of allowing the New START treaty to lapse. They are pressuring the White House to extend the last remaining restraints on U.S. and Russian..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump administration to roll back school lunch regulations on fruits and vegetables

The USDA announced they plan to roll back school lunch regulations championed by Michelle Obama to allow schools "more flexibility" in what they serve...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TIMEWorldNewsRIA Nov.Seattle TimesIndependentFOXNews.comNewsy

Trump’s Religious Liberty Reforms – OpEd

The public policy reforms governing religious liberty issued by the Trump administration are compelling and much needed.  President Trump has proven once again...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

bcarrnjsports1

B.Carr NJ HS🏈 “The Football Show" Why change program that was working The Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 was created to combat these health is… https://t.co/6jBNUk3v0G 1 hour ago

S_ODaniel

Susana RT @WinnieWrightTV: Trump Administration announces plans to roll-back requirements for healthy fruits and veggies in school lunches, a key… 3 hours ago

ledzeppr

Luis Trump 2020 RT @PR_51st_STATE: Michaels Obama school lunch rules are about to be rolled back and like always.. Critics are saying without ANY evidence… 3 hours ago

JasonLustig

Jason Lustig RT @JasonLustig: We have an administration that has a problem with reality. Trump wouldn’t accept his inauguration was smaller than Obama’s… 6 hours ago

JasonLustig

Jason Lustig We have an administration that has a problem with reality. Trump wouldn’t accept his inauguration was smaller than… https://t.co/93b98FIEjY 6 hours ago

GeorgiaSuga

Georgia Sugarbaker RT @wfaa: Announced on the former first lady's birthday, child nutrition advocates say the change will result in fewer fruits and vegetable… 7 hours ago

AMommyWithFaith

𝓡𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵 𝓡𝓪𝓮. 𝓐 𝓥𝓸𝓲𝓬𝓮.🌹 RT @KHOU: Announced on the former first lady's birthday, child nutrition advocates say the change will result in fewer fruits and vegetable… 7 hours ago

WinnieWrightTV

Winnie Wright Trump Administration announces plans to roll-back requirements for healthy fruits and veggies in school lunches, a… https://t.co/Ltz6572odQ 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.