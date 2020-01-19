Trump administration to change Obama-era school lunch policy

B.Carr NJ HS🏈 “The Football Show" Why change program that was working The Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 was created to combat these health is… https://t.co/6jBNUk3v0G 1 hour ago

Susana RT @WinnieWrightTV: Trump Administration announces plans to roll-back requirements for healthy fruits and veggies in school lunches, a key… 3 hours ago

Luis Trump 2020 RT @PR_51st_STATE: Michaels Obama school lunch rules are about to be rolled back and like always.. Critics are saying without ANY evidence… 3 hours ago

Jason Lustig RT @JasonLustig: We have an administration that has a problem with reality. Trump wouldn’t accept his inauguration was smaller than Obama’s… 6 hours ago

Jason Lustig We have an administration that has a problem with reality. Trump wouldn’t accept his inauguration was smaller than… https://t.co/93b98FIEjY 6 hours ago

Georgia Sugarbaker RT @wfaa: Announced on the former first lady's birthday, child nutrition advocates say the change will result in fewer fruits and vegetable… 7 hours ago

𝓡𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵 𝓡𝓪𝓮. 𝓐 𝓥𝓸𝓲𝓬𝓮.🌹 RT @KHOU: Announced on the former first lady's birthday, child nutrition advocates say the change will result in fewer fruits and vegetable… 7 hours ago