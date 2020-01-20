Alert: China reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases including two in Beijing and one in Shenzhen



Recent related videos from verified sources CDC Raises Travel Notice For Wuhan After Coronavirus Outbreak Passengers arriving at Logan Airport from China were relieved to be far away from the coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:18Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus Spreading Two major cities in China are now under lockdown as health officials struggle to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:48Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing BEIJING (AP) — China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The...

SeattlePI.com



Seattle Times



