Alert: China reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases including two in Beijing and one in Shenzhen

SeattlePI.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases including two in Beijing and one in Shenzhen.
News video: China confirms spread of coronavirus, surge in new infections

China confirms spread of coronavirus, surge in new infections 02:34

 First cases reported in Beijing and southern China as country prepares for annual Lunar New Year holidays.

China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The...
SeattlePI.com

China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people affected in a pneumonia outbreak caused by a new coronoavirus, including the first...
Seattle Times

