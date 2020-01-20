Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

New Research Flagging Potentially Dangerous Link Between Marijuana Use & Heart Issues

cbs4.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
As more states legalize marijuana, new research is flagging a potentially dangerous link between marijuana use and heart issues.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Research Finds Possible Dangerous Link Between Marijuana Use & Heart Problems

Research Finds Possible Dangerous Link Between Marijuana Use & Heart Problems 01:41

 CBS4's Tom Hanson reports a new review from Brigham and Women's Hospital finds smoking pot carries many of the same cardiovascular risks as smoking tobacco.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Recreational marijuana included in NYS budget [Video]Recreational marijuana included in NYS budget

Recreational marijuana included in NYS budget.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:51Published

POLL: Americans love Valentine's Day more than Christmas [Video]POLL: Americans love Valentine's Day more than Christmas

More than four in five Americans get genuinely excited about Valentine's Day — even more so than Christmas, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found this Hallmark holiday tops the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Marijuana linked to increased risk of heart problems

New York, Jan 21 (IANS) More than two million adults with heart conditions report that they have used or are currently using marijuana, according to a new study.
Sify

OSU study: Smoking by students up where marijuana is legal, but binge drinking down

Marijuana use  among college students is going up, and at a decidedly higher rate in states where recreational use is legal, according to a new Oregon State...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MMPconnect

The Medical Marijuana Blog #marijuana #cannabis #cannabiscommunity-https://t.co/JFNHqtrMjl MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As more states legalize marijua… https://t.co/QGKbFr7Zs9 39 minutes ago

MMPconnect

The Medical Marijuana Blog #marijuana #cannabis #cannabiscommunity-https://t.co/JFNHqtrMjl MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As more states legalize marijua… https://t.co/Ef0DDvJNun 4 hours ago

InformedFamily

Informed Families New Research Flagging Potentially Dangerous Link Between Marijuana Use & Heart Issues https://t.co/AYeQk3dyvm 7 hours ago

RaCuevas

RaCu RT @CBSMiami: New Research Flagging Potentially Dangerous Link Between Marijuana Use & Heart Issues https://t.co/4dqYsEe4MH 16 hours ago

joseluiscarra13

jose luis carrasco RT @MMPconnection: #cannabiscommunity #cannabis #marijuana -https://t.co/XkPfVMzfSW MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As more states legalize marijuana,… 16 hours ago

MMPconnection

Medical Marijuana Program Connection #cannabiscommunity #cannabis #marijuana -https://t.co/XkPfVMzfSW MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As more states legalize mariju… https://t.co/Wph0Zqd9nW 16 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami New Research Flagging Potentially Dangerous Link Between Marijuana Use & Heart Issues https://t.co/4dqYsEe4MH 17 hours ago

MMPconnect

The Medical Marijuana Blog #marijuana #cannabis #cannabiscommunity-https://t.co/JFNHqtrMjl MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As more states legalize marijua… https://t.co/EEXdOcJUuP 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.