New Research Flagging Potentially Dangerous Link Between Marijuana Use & Heart Issues

New York, Jan 21 (IANS) More than two million adults with heart conditions report that they have used or are currently using marijuana, according to a new study.

OSU study: Smoking by students up where marijuana is legal, but binge drinking down Marijuana use among college students is going up, and at a decidedly higher rate in states where recreational use is legal, according to a new Oregon State...

SeattlePI.com 1 week ago



