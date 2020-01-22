Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

So-called conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children is now banned in Utah, making it the 19th state and one of the most conservative to prohibit it.

Supporters navigated a winding path to passage and some dissent remains, but barring it in Utah could give a boost to similar efforts in other right-leaning states, said Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

“It’s really given people a lot of hope,” said Minter, whose group has pushed for bans around the U.S. Virginia is considering a ban, and the issue could also come up in this year in Texas and Kentucky, he said.

The change in Utah comes after the state hammered out a regulatory rule that had the support of the influential Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Leaders had opposed a previous version because it didn’t have certain exceptions for clergy.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert took the unusual step of calling on regulators after a proposed law was derailed by changes made by conservative lawmakers. State officials confirmed the rule became final late Tuesday.

The original sponsor of the proposal, GOP Utah Rep. Craig Hall, applauded the rule going into effect, saying in a statement that it prohibits dangerous practices while protecting healthcare professionals.

“This measure will truly save lives,” he said.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Many people who have been through it say it deepened feelings of depression and increased thoughts of suicide. The new rule bans Utah therapists from subjecting LGBTQ minors to the practice that the American Psychological Association has said is not based in science and is harmful to mental health.

Still, the ban has drawn...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kentucky Bills Seek To Ban 'Conversion Therapy' For Gay Children [Video]Kentucky Bills Seek To Ban 'Conversion Therapy' For Gay Children

&quot;Conversion therapy&quot; is a practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Kentucky Bills Seek To Ban 'Conversion Therapy' For Gay Children [Video]Kentucky Bills Seek To Ban 'Conversion Therapy' For Gay Children

"Conversion therapy" is a practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Bills aimed at the practice have been introduced in the Republican-dominated House and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:51Published


Tweets about this

RT_The_Best

I RT The Best Social Media News: The discredited practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children is now banned in Utah, making… https://t.co/s5o8K4iepp 19 minutes ago

microsoftnews

Microsoft News So-called conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah https://t.co/w9MS2JTeF3 27 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg So-called conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah https://t.co/Xm25qSbVae https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/Xpl9z6CvYU 52 minutes ago

MSN

MSN So-called conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah https://t.co/wwTRvtIVNq 2 hours ago

daily_nyk

NYK DAILY So-called conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah https://t.co/b1rlydLpkH https://t.co/4CziXWM9lZ 2 hours ago

tederoo

ted schofield So-called conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah https://t.co/urfWmKfFA7 2 hours ago

Nlbhvstrump

Nancy L Howard WOW! This is incredible news! So-called conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah https://t.co/BdJo7C8RtH 2 hours ago

NewsSyndicate

News Syndicate So-called conversion therapy banned in conservative Utah https://t.co/7MirPk3X7H 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.