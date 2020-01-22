Global  

China Virus Deaths Rise to 9

Newsmax Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Deaths from China's new flu-like virus rose to nine on Wednesday with 473 confirmed cases, heightening global fears of contagion from an infection suspected to have come from animals.The previously unknown and contagious coronavirus strain emerged from the central city of...
News video: Asia steps up defences as China confirms sixth coronavirus death

Asia steps up defences as China confirms sixth coronavirus death 02:36

 Nations increase fever checks at airports amid fears of a bigger outbreak of the virus that causes pneumonia.

China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise [Video]China says virus has potential to mutate as deaths rise

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday, as health officials warned the virus has the potential to mutate.

Wall Street pulls back on virus outbreak worries [Video]Wall Street pulls back on virus outbreak worries

Wall Street fell Tuesday as a viral outbreak from China found its way to U.S. shores and the International Monetary Fund lowered its global economic growth forecast. Fred Katayama reports.

China virus deaths hit 17, heightening global alarm

Deaths from China's new virus rose to 17 on Wednesday with more than 540 cases confirmed, increasing fears of contagion from an infection suspected to originate...
Reuters

Kolkata airport on toes over mystery China virus, flyers being screened

The mystery virus that has affected scores in China and resulted in three deaths may be a threat to Kolkata, which serves as a gateway to the southeastern part...
IndiaTimes

lesko_susan

Susan lesko RT @EpochTimesChina: Deaths from #China’s new viral #Pneumonia rose to 17, heightening global fears of contagion from an infection suspecte… 5 minutes ago

cee03m

tricia😊 0203🐯 RT @gmanews: China virus deaths rise to 17, heightening global alarm https://t.co/15H7qdEIxe 12 minutes ago

CatholicGirl15

Colette (C.L.R.) China says virus cases rise to 440, with 9 deaths https://t.co/ZCQ0rbvIAu 19 minutes ago

GlobalEcoNews

Economy News China's Wuhan shuts down transport as global alarm mounts over virus spread: https://t.co/reoHh7NnHb https://t.co/FqcCPM6aMa 33 minutes ago

nsyasyafarhana

شاشا RT @fmtoday: Infections in China surpass 470 after virus spread to major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Macau, Hong Kong. #FMTNews #China #… 40 minutes ago

j_onyx29

Jay Onyx China Virus Deaths Rise to 17, Heightening Global Alarm, 1-22-20 https://t.co/VG5guv6pk7 1 hour ago

Catnap31

Catnap3 China Virus Deaths Rise to 17, Heightening Global Alarm My question why wasn’t this quarantine sooner. I am very su… https://t.co/BJf5nSStwq 2 hours ago

Heraldnigeria2

Herald Nigeria RT @HeraldNGNews: #China virus deaths rise to 17, heightening global alarm https://t.co/uvs3jDhv47 2 hours ago

