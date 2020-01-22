China Virus Deaths Rise to 9

Susan lesko RT @EpochTimesChina: Deaths from #China’s new viral #Pneumonia rose to 17, heightening global fears of contagion from an infection suspecte… 5 minutes ago tricia😊 0203🐯 RT @gmanews: China virus deaths rise to 17, heightening global alarm https://t.co/15H7qdEIxe 12 minutes ago Colette (C.L.R.) China says virus cases rise to 440, with 9 deaths https://t.co/ZCQ0rbvIAu 19 minutes ago Economy News China's Wuhan shuts down transport as global alarm mounts over virus spread: https://t.co/reoHh7NnHb https://t.co/FqcCPM6aMa 33 minutes ago شاشا RT @fmtoday: Infections in China surpass 470 after virus spread to major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Macau, Hong Kong. #FMTNews #China #… 40 minutes ago Jay Onyx China Virus Deaths Rise to 17, Heightening Global Alarm, 1-22-20 https://t.co/VG5guv6pk7 1 hour ago Catnap3 China Virus Deaths Rise to 17, Heightening Global Alarm My question why wasn’t this quarantine sooner. I am very su… https://t.co/BJf5nSStwq 2 hours ago Herald Nigeria RT @HeraldNGNews: #China virus deaths rise to 17, heightening global alarm https://t.co/uvs3jDhv47 2 hours ago