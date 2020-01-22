China Virus Deaths Rise to 9

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Deaths from China's new flu-like virus rose to nine on Wednesday with 473 confirmed cases, heightening global fears of contagion from an infection suspected to have come from animals.The previously unknown and contagious coronavirus strain emerged from the central city of...
