Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Second case of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S.

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S.

CBS News Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The battle against a new and deadly virus is kicking into high gear after a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. was confirmed in Chicago. Dean Reynolds reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Confirmed In Chicago

Coronavirus Confirmed In Chicago 00:27

 Illinois health officials announced the second confirmed case of Coronavirus in the U.S. was located in Chicago. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor Bill De Blasio, Health Officials Discuss NYC's First Possible Coronavirus Case [Video]Mayor Bill De Blasio, Health Officials Discuss NYC's First Possible Coronavirus Case

Mayor Bill de Blasio and health officials held a press conference at Bellevue Hospital on Feb. 1, 2020, to discuss the first possible case of coronavirus in New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 36:27Published

There Was Never A Case Of Coronavirus At Memorial Regional Hospital. [Video]There Was Never A Case Of Coronavirus At Memorial Regional Hospital.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is calming fears saying there is "no" case of the corona virus at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India reports second case of coronavirus in southern state of Kerala

A second case of the new coronavirus has been detected in the southern state of Kerala in India, the government said in a news release on Sunday, days after the...
Reuters India Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNACP24CTV NewsJapan TodayNew Zealand HeraldBusiness InsiderNiemanLab

Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades

Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday after the World Health Organization or WHO said it is still too early to declare the coronavirus outbreak in China a...
RTTNews Also reported by •Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

badri4BJP

🇮🇳 Badri#ModiSarkar2 RT @girishalva: CoronaVirus Update: 👉305 dead (46 new); 14300 confirmed; 25 countries 👉First death from CoronaVirus outside China reporte… 12 seconds ago

CoronaVirusEn

Coronavirus BREAKING: Philippines becomes the FIRST country, aside from China, with a confirmed death due to the novel… https://t.co/926hJygsAm 50 seconds ago

alegria3007

🌻alegria🌿 RT @earthshakerph: BREAKING: Philippines becomes the FIRST country, aside from China, with a confirmed death due to the novel #coronavirus… 1 minute ago

cineman4all

#VoteForGlass RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Second confirmed coronavirus case in India 1 minute ago

calmintro

Janna Grace Paciente RT @inquirerdotnet: UPDATE: The DOH on Sunday confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines, bringing total number of… 2 minutes ago

Newsi2w

Newsindia2world Second Confirmed Case of Novel Coronavirus Reported in Kerala, Patient Stable https://t.co/nBBjrPru0b https://t.co/ujQbsTGT0W 3 minutes ago

girishalva

Girish Alva CoronaVirus Update: 👉305 dead (46 new); 14300 confirmed; 25 countries 👉First death from CoronaVirus outside China… https://t.co/3vWH8P6df0 4 minutes ago

BharatSpandan

BharatSpandan CoronaVirus Update: 👉305 dead (46 new); 14300 confirmed; 25 countries 👉First death from CoronaVirus outside China… https://t.co/XNxaFnMwn4 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.