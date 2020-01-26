Â Schumer: Stony BrookÂ professor stuck in China after coronavirus lockdown

Global  

Schumer: Stony Brook professor stuck in China after coronavirus lockdown

Newsday Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
A Stony Brook University professor is unable to leave China because of the country's travel lockdownÂ due to the deadly coronavirus, Sen. Chuck Schumer says.
