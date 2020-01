Sen. Charles Schumer said Sunday the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an official public health emergency should an infectious outbreak of coronavirus happen in the United States.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Schumer: CDC Should Be Given Emergency Funding Now To Fight Deadly Coronavirus In U.S. NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sen. Charles Schumer said Sunday the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an official public health emergency...

CBS 2 3 hours ago



 Schumer: Stony Brook professor stuck in China after coronavirus lockdown A Stony Brook University professor is unable to leave China because of the country's travel lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus, Sen. Chuck Schumer says.

Newsday 3 hours ago





Tweets about this NY News Now Schumer Calls For Faster Funding To CDC As 4th U.S. Coronavirus Confirmed In U.S. https://t.co/AdjtlenZh1 2 hours ago