Schumer Calls For Faster Funding To CDC As 4th U.S. Coronavirus Confirmed In U.S.

CBS 2 Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Sen. Charles Schumer said Sunday the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an official public health emergency should an infectious outbreak of coronavirus happen in the United States.
