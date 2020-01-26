You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Schumer: CDC Should Be Given Emergency Funding Now To Fight Deadly Coronavirus In U.S. NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sen. Charles Schumer said Sunday the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an official public health emergency...

CBS 2 3 hours ago



Â Schumer: Stony BrookÂ professor stuck in China after coronavirus lockdown A Stony Brook University professor is unable to leave China because of the country's travel lockdownÂ due to the deadly coronavirus, Sen. Chuck Schumer says.

Newsday 3 hours ago





Tweets about this NY News Now Schumer Calls For Faster Funding To CDC As 4th U.S. Coronavirus Confirmed In U.S. https://t.co/AdjtlenZh1 2 hours ago