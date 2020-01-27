Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > With equal care, African American and white men have same prostate cancer survival

With equal care, African American and white men have same prostate cancer survival

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
(Reuters Health) - When it comes to prostate cancer, African American men have similar survival rates to white counterparts if they have equal access to healthcare, a new study suggests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: The Visual Signs Of Prostate Cancer

The Visual Signs Of Prostate Cancer 01:22

 Prostate cancer is the second leading type of cancer in men behind skin cancer and is one of the primary causes of death among men of all races. It is estimated that approximately twenty-seven thousand nine hundred and seventy men will die from prostate cancer in the United States alone.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrate Black History Month by Reading These 10 Books [Video]Celebrate Black History Month by Reading These 10 Books

Celebrate Black History Month by Reading These 10 Books 1. 'Becoming,' by Michelle Obama, is a powerful memoir by the former First Lady of the United States. 2. 'Brown Girl Dreaming,' by Jacqueline..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34Published

Local doctor authors book focused on care for African Americans [Video]Local doctor authors book focused on care for African Americans

Dr. Gregory Hall treats patients, teaches medical students, and recently wrote a book to help his fellow physicians improve the care they provide their African American patients.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NUBEQA® (darolutamide) Plus Androgen Deprivation Therapy Achieved the Secondary Endpoint of Overall Survival (OS) in Men with Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

NUBEQA® (darolutamide) Plus Androgen Deprivation Therapy Achieved the Secondary Endpoint of Overall Survival (OS) in Men with Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate CancerWHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Results from the preplanned final overall survival analysis of the Phase III ARAMIS (Androgen Receptor inhibiting Agent for...
Business Wire

Why men above 50 years need to know symptoms of prostate cancer – Experts

Early detection is often the difference between cure in the early stage of prostate cancer and costly management or even death in the late stages. The post...
Premium Times Nigeria Also reported by •Science Daily

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.