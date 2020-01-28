Global  

China's Tianjin to set up dedicated hospital to treat coronavirus patients

Reuters India Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The city of Tianjin in northern China will establish a dedicated hospital to treat people infected by the coronavirus as part of a "wartime mechanism" to fight the disease, a government-owned paper said on Tuesday, citing the local health commission.
News video: China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases 00:33

 China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus. This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters. The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a number many fear will continue to grow. The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in...

