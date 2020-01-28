Global  

Swiss seek access to EU early-warning system as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Switzerland needs access to a European Union early-warning system for health crises to shore up its defences against the new coronavirus in China, Swiss health officials said on Tuesday.
