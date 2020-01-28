Global  

New Barbies Have No Hair, Vitiligo

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Including models with no hair, one with the skin condition vitiligo, and a Ken doll with long, rooted hair, Mattel is adding new dolls to its popular Barbie line.
Barbie's push for diversity includes a new doll with vitiligo and one with no hair

Barbie is getting even more inclusive in 2020.  On Tuesday, Mattel launched a new Barbie doll with the condition vitiligo, which causes pigmentation loss in...
Mashable


