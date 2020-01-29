Global  

Alert: Death toll in new China virus outbreak in mainland China rises to 132, cases increase to 5,974

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Death toll in new China virus outbreak in mainland China rises to 132, cases increase to 5,974.
News video: Death toll from Chinese mystery virus rises to 56

Death toll from Chinese mystery virus rises to 56 00:38

 The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China.

Coronavirus Vs. Flu Season [Video]Coronavirus Vs. Flu Season

The Coronavirus death toll continues to rise as at least 132 people have died in China. the fear of the virus is spreading and being felt in the Sacramento area as well.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:15Published

Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Don't Trust The Government To Stop Spread Of Wuhan Virus [Video]Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Don't Trust The Government To Stop Spread Of Wuhan Virus

As concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus escalates, nearly 60% of Americans say they aren't confident in Congress' ability to contain the virus. That's according to a new poll released by the Morning..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published


What's new in the China virus outbreak

More than 1,200 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientists have...
SeattlePI.com

What’s new in the China virus outbreak

Hundreds of cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan....
Seattle Times

PyettDavid

Mike Pyett RT @CBSEveningNews: Hundreds of trapped Americans are on their way out of the quarantined city of Wuhan -- the number of coronavirus cases… 36 minutes ago

qj1913

QMAMBO13 😇 ''CORONAVIRUS ALERT''; 130 STATED DEAD - Coronavirus outbreak: Americans hope for evacuation from Wuhan as death to… https://t.co/zmGqB4PT0Y 3 hours ago

