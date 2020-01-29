Alert: Death toll in new China virus outbreak in mainland China rises to 132, cases increase to 5,974
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Death toll in new China virus outbreak in mainland China rises to 132, cases increase to 5,974.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Coronavirus Vs. Flu Season
The Coronavirus death toll continues to rise as at least 132 people have died in China. the fear of the virus is spreading and being felt in the Sacramento area as well.
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:15Published
Recent related news from verified sources
What's new in the China virus outbreakMore than 1,200 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientists have...
SeattlePI.com
What’s new in the China virus outbreakHundreds of cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan....
Seattle Times
