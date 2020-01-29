Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Australia will help some citizens leave Hubei province in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and quarantine them on Christmas Island, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday following a briefing by the Chinese government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

These “Crab-Sweepers” are How Christmas Islanders Navigate Migration Season [Video]These “Crab-Sweepers” are How Christmas Islanders Navigate Migration Season

Officials estimate there are 40 million crabs the migrate every year. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:44Published


Tweets about this

sm_anantya

Sierra αlphα RT @STcom: Wuhan virus: Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island https://t.co/5iNBxd7xzs 5 minutes ago

ahabwe_pharma

Peter Ahabwe Babigumira RT @Rover829: MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australia will help some citizens leave Hubei province in China, the epicentre of the coronavir… 10 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island https://t.co/95WsbFL94j 10 minutes ago

Elucidatus

明らめる。卍 Australia to help SOME citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island. Only 600 Aussies there & the gov… https://t.co/LhMbuxAfGA 12 minutes ago

alexcweiner

אלכס ק וויינר I guess it's time for a modern day leper colony https://t.co/dlAfMSDj6y 15 minutes ago

pavlovlover

⚖️~=Alphaβitch=~⚖️ RT @mlnangalama: via @PerilofAfrica Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island: Australia will help s… 15 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island: Australia will… https://t.co/WBrFMLYXBU 18 minutes ago

OrdoFibonacci

FraternaFibonacci Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on... https://t.co/pgDf50XfXf 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.