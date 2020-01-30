Global  

How well new China virus spreads is focus of control efforts

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Scientists are starting to fill in some key gaps in what's known about the new virus from China. New research suggests it spreads a little easier than regular flu but not as well as some other respiratory diseases like whooping cough or tuberculosis.

Health officials are focusing on person-to-person spread as the virus extends its geographic reach. Nearly 8,000 cases have been confirmed in China, while a much smaller number of people have been reported in more than a dozen other countries.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE VIRUS?

The new virus comes from a large family of coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold. In 2002, one called SARS caused an outbreak of severe pneumonia in China and spread to other countries. It infected more than 8,000 people and killed nearly 800 until it was controlled by some of the same public health measures being used in the current outbreak.

In 2012, another coronavirus dubbed MERS began sickening people in Saudi Arabia. It still causes small numbers of infections each year. The World Health Organization has counted nearly 2,500 cases in the Middle East and beyond, and more than 850 deaths.

The new virus is 75% to 80% identical to SARS, scientists have reported. So far, about 8,000 infections have been confirmed, nearly all in China. About 170 deaths have occurred. Its true mortality rate isn't known, because many infections may be going undetected in people who have mild or no symptoms.

HOW EASILY DOES IT SPREAD?

Based on the first 425 cases analyzed, each infected person spread the virus to 2.2 others on average, scientists reported Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. That's a bit more than ordinary flu but far less than some other respiratory diseases such as whooping cough and tuberculosis. The rate for SARS was...
