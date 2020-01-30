The life-saving medicine she needs is cheap, common and unavailable in Canadian pharmacies Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

While doctors removed a rare parasite growing on Cassidy Armstrong's liver before it killed her, she doesn't know if she'll receive the medication she'll need for the rest of her life. Her temporary supply of the drug is running out and she's still waiting for Health Canada to provide long-term access. 👓 View full article

