The life-saving medicine she needs is cheap, common and unavailable in Canadian pharmacies

CBC.ca Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
While doctors removed a rare parasite growing on Cassidy Armstrong's liver before it killed her, she doesn't know if she'll receive the medication she'll need for the rest of her life. Her temporary supply of the drug is running out and she's still waiting for Health Canada to provide long-term access. 
