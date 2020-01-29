Global  

China Wuhan mayor says containing virus still 'severe, complex' task

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020
The task of containing and preventing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan remain "severe and complex", its mayor Zhou Xianwang said on Friday.
The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China

 WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to nearly 9,800 as of Friday, according to the New York Times. According to CNN, the...

China races to build more hospitals as coronavirus outbreak grows

Construction is taking place away from media glare to avoid alarming nearby residents who fear spread of infection.

Wuhan Coronavirus Is 80% Similar To SARS.

The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 360 people and infected more than 17,000. According to Business Insider, coronaviruses are zoonotic diseases. In other words, they..

China's Xi: Preventing and containing virus remains severe and complex task

China's President Xi says containing the virus remains a grim and complex task

China's President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that preventing and containing the new coronavirus remains a grim and complex task, the state television reported.
Reuters

