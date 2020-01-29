China Wuhan mayor says containing virus still 'severe, complex' task
Friday, 31 January 2020 () The task of containing and preventing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan remain "severe and complex", its mayor Zhou Xianwang said on Friday.
WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet.
This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to nearly 9,800 as of Friday, according to the New York Times.
According to CNN, the...
The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 360 people and infected more than 17,000. According to Business Insider, coronaviruses are zoonotic diseases. In other words, they..