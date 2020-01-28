Global  

Coronavirus: Government launches public health campaign

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
An advertising campaign tells the UK public to catch sneezes in tissues as the new virus spreads.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: UMass Boston Student Tests Positive For First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts

UMass Boston Student Tests Positive For First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts 02:09

 WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

UMass Boston Student Becomes First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts [Video]UMass Boston Student Becomes First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts

WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:05Published

US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus [Video]US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Coronavirus

The US has declared a coronavirus public health emergency.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Government confirms Harborne resident is being tested for deadly coronavirus

Government confirms Harborne resident is being tested for deadly coronavirusA spokeswoman for Public Health England said: 'We are still learning about this virus'
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •bizjournals

How to avoid catching and spreading coronavirus - government health campaign launched

How to avoid catching and spreading coronavirus - government health campaign launchedA public health drive is advising people how to reduce the risk of spreading or catching coronavirus
Grimsby Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

