Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Alert: Hong Kong reports first death from new virus in 39-year-old man who traveled from mainland China epicenter of Wuhan

Alert: Hong Kong reports first death from new virus in 39-year-old man who traveled from mainland China epicenter of Wuhan

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong reports first death from new virus in 39-year-old man who traveled from mainland China epicenter of Wuhan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man gets socked for calling out pharmacy over face mask prices [Video]Man gets socked for calling out pharmacy over face mask prices

SOMEWHERE — A pharmacy employee is in a world of trouble after going rock 'em sock 'em at a customer complaining about face mask price gouging. According to Beijing News on Miaopai, the incident..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:12Published

Students Left In Shock By Death Of Deer Valley High Student In Shooting [Video]Students Left In Shock By Death Of Deer Valley High Student In Shooting

John Ramos reports on family and friends coping with the death of 16-year old Jonathan Parker (2-3-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong records first death from new coronavirus; overall toll over 420

Hong Kong reported its first death from the newly identified coronavirus on Tuesday, the second fatality outside mainland China from an outbreak that has killed...
Reuters

Hong Kong reports first coronavirus death as hospital workers escalate strike

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, a 39-year-old male who had been suffering from an underlying illness and had visited China's Wuhan...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

phen0480

Stephen Chiong RT @itradeph: ALERT Hong Kong reports first CoronaVirus death 9 seconds ago

itradeph

D.A. Market Securities ALERT Hong Kong reports first CoronaVirus death 2 hours ago

seb_deutschland

SEB in Deutschland RT @SEBGroup: Nordic Alert Wednesday: 🇭🇰 Stocks tumbled in Hong Kong on concerns over the coronavirus. 🇺🇸 Time for the Fed to turn dovish a… 6 days ago

SEBGroup

SEB Nordic Alert Wednesday: 🇭🇰 Stocks tumbled in Hong Kong on concerns over the coronavirus. 🇺🇸 Time for the Fed to tur… https://t.co/8at6OJk2cI 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.