Africa ramps up coronavirus preparations as fears grow

FT.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
US warns that continent could become ‘soft underbelly’ of the deadly outbreak
News video: SF Officials Assure Safety At Chinese New Year Parade Amid Coronavirus Concerns

SF Officials Assure Safety At Chinese New Year Parade Amid Coronavirus Concerns 01:26

 Jackie Ward reports on hopes by Chinese New Year parade organizers that coronavirus fears won't keep attendees away (2-7-2020)

Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese sporting calendar in chaos as Tokyo lead-up marred by outbreak

Australian athletes across a host of sports could see their Olympic preparations disrupted as tournaments and qualifying events are moved or cancelled due to...
The Age

Africa, Intertwined with China, Fears Coronavirus Outbreak

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Africa yet, but with steady traffic to and from China, experts worry that the epidemic could overrun...
NYTimes.com

