Africa ramps up coronavirus preparations as fears grow

US warns that continent could become ‘soft underbelly’ of the deadly outbreak



Recent related news from verified sources Chinese sporting calendar in chaos as Tokyo lead-up marred by outbreak Australian athletes across a host of sports could see their Olympic preparations disrupted as tournaments and qualifying events are moved or cancelled due to...

The Age 6 days ago



Africa, Intertwined with China, Fears Coronavirus Outbreak There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Africa yet, but with steady traffic to and from China, experts worry that the epidemic could overrun...

NYTimes.com 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this