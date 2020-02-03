Airlift arrives in Wuhan to repatriate 211 Canadians

Hundreds of Canadians in Hubei, China are waiting for a federally chartered plane to fly them out of the province, the region hardest hit by an outbreak of a new...

Canadian Wuhan evacuees told flight will be later than initially expected Government officials have told Canadians stuck in the coronavirus-affected region of Wuhan, China that the airlift to return them to Canada will be later than...

CBC.ca 1 day ago Also reported by • CP24

