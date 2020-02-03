Global  

Airlift arrives in Wuhan to repatriate 211 Canadians

CBC.ca Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A chartered aircraft has touched down in Wuhan, China, to repatriate Canadians stuck in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.
