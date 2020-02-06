Global  

Report: 10 Oil Refineries Had Benzene Above 'Action Level'

Newsmax Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
As of last September, 10 oil refineries, six in Texas, had levels of cancer-causing benzene above the government's "action level" at their perimeter, the Environmental Integrity Project revealed.
 Ten U.S. oil refineries reached the government’s “action level” for the amount of the pollutant benzene found at their fence lines. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

