Li Wenliang: Coronavirus death of Wuhan doctor sparks anger

BBC News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Li Wenliang's death has sparked unprecedented levels of grief and anger on Chinese social media.
Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

 AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO WARNED ABOUT THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS. THE 34 YEAR OLD WISTLEBLOWER DOCTOR LI WENLIANG DIED AFTER...

Li Wenliang: Death of Wuhan doctor sparks outpouring of anger

Dr Wenliang's death has sparked unprecedented levels of grief and mistrust on Chinese social media.
BBC News

'Light a candle': Death of Chinese doctor sparks mourning, anger

The death from coronavirus of a Chinese doctor who had been punished for issuing an early warning about the disease triggered a wave of public mourning on Friday...
Reuters

deanisadindaya

deanisa adinda sephina RT @Politicsinsider: Chinese citizens are furious at the death of the whistleblower doctor censored for talking about the coronavirus. His… 25 seconds ago

fuzaleski

Marty RT @CNN: Conflicting reports over Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang's condition only exacerbated public grief. Many considered him a hero for his ea… 27 seconds ago

rmmimperial3

Raymund Imperial RT @RenHu2: "Wuhan Central Hospital denies death of coronavirus whistleblower Li Wenliang" https://t.co/4kuzidBKu6 1 minute ago

Justin10135200

Justin RT @PDChina: We deeply mourn the death of #Wuhan doctor Li wenliang, who unfortunately got infected with novel #Coronavirus while battling… 1 minute ago

35morebi

ɪᴍɪᴍ ② Li Wenliang: Coronavirus death of Wuhan doctor sparks outpouring of ange... https://t.co/fPcCLKKGIx @YouTubeより 1 minute ago

Paul1Singh

Paul Singh Wuhan coronavirus: Death of whistleblower doctor sparks anger in China - Business Insider https://t.co/pxSQnx0ben 2 minutes ago

annsunna

Ann Sun RT @cnni: Conflicting reports over Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang's condition only exacerbated public grief. Many considered him a hero for his e… 3 minutes ago

lazaroumterror

Laz,husband of Rachel. Destroyer of Worlds.🎪 RT @r__worldnews: Chinese citizens are furious at the death of the whistleblower doctor censored for talking about the coronavirus. His mot… 3 minutes ago

