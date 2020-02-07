Global  

Planes carrying Canadians who left China's coronavirus outbreak zone land at CFB Trenton

CBC.ca Friday, 7 February 2020
No one on board the airlift from Wuhan, China that landed at CFB Trenton in Ontario Friday morning showed symptoms of the coronavirus or any other illness during the flight, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today.
News video: Another Coronavirus Evacuation Flight Arrives At Travis AFB

Another Coronavirus Evacuation Flight Arrives At Travis AFB 00:55

 Another government-charted evacuation flight from the coronavirus outbreak zone in China has touched down at Travis Air Force Base early Friday morning.

