Japan confirms 3 more coronavirus cases on cruise liner; total now 64

Reuters Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Another 3 people on a cruise liner off Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases from the ship to 64, Japan's health ministry said on Saturday.
