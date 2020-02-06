Japan confirms 3 more coronavirus cases on cruise liner; total now 64
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Another 3 people on a cruise liner off Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases from the ship to 64, Japan's health ministry said on Saturday.
Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.
The new cases bring the number of infected passengers to 20 with test results on more than 170 still pending.
About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks quarantine on the Diamond Princess ship in...