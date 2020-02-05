Mainland China virus cases rise again after earlier decline

Monday, 10 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





China has built hospitals and converted public buildings to treat the thousands of patients in the epicenter of the outbreak, the central city of Wuhan, which has been under a strict quarantine for more than two weeks. It's... BEIJING (AP) — Mainland China reported another rise in cases of the new virus Monday after a sharp decline the previous day, while the number of deaths grew by 97 to 908, with at least two more outside the country.China's health ministry said another 3,062 cases had been reported over the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese mainland's total to 40,171. Monday's rise was a turnaround from a significant reduction in new cases reported Sunday, less than 2,700, that briefly prompted optimism prevention methods such as a strict quarantines may be working."Dramatic reductions" in the pace of the disease's spread should begin this month if containment works, Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of Columbia University's Center for Infection and Immunity, said in an online news conference on Sunday. He assisted the World Health Organization and Chinese authorities during the outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.Warmer weather will reduce the new virus's ability to spread and bring people out of enclosed spaces where it is transmitted more easily, Lipkin said. However, he said, if new cases spike as people return to work after the Lunar New Year holiday, which was extended to try to reduce the spread of the virus, then "we'll know we're in trouble."Deaths from the new virus have passed the 774 people believed to have died of SARS, and the number of cases vastly exceeds the 8,098 identified in that 2002-03 outbreak. SARS and the new virus both are part of the coronavirus family, which includes the common cold but also viruses that come from animals and have caused serious illness.China has built hospitals and converted public buildings to treat the thousands of patients in the epicenter of the outbreak, the central city of Wuhan, which has been under a strict quarantine for more than two weeks.


