Hong Kong to evacuate residential building where two patients with virus live

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong is evacuating people from a residential building in the New Territories district of Tsing Yi, where two people confirmed with coronavirus live though on different floors, authorities said early on Tuesday.
News video: Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers 02:12

 BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have been forced to quarantine thousands of passengers. One of the ships is anchored off of Japan while the...

