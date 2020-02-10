Global  

2 Experimental Alzheimer's Drugs Fail

Newsmax Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Two experimental drugs do not appear to slow memory loss or mental decline in patients in the early stages of a rare, inherited form of Alzheimer's disease, according to initial results from a clinical trial.
