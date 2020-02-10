Princess Cruise ship (NOT the Diamond Princess) finds 370 passengers sick... but officials say don't worry, it's not the coronavirus
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () (Natural News) A gastrointestinal outbreak has sent a Florida-based Caribbean Princess cruise ship filled with 370 sick people right back to the port from whence it came – though officials insist this illness incident has nothing to do with novel coronavirus. The Princess vessel – not to be confused with the other Diamond Princess cruise...
A Crystal River, Florida couple, is among the Americans under quarantine in Japan onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, while the Japanese government tests everyone on board for the novel coronavirus. Story: https://wfts.tv/2Sa857I
With two ships stranded at sea and one recently allowed to dock as quarantines are put in place, the WHO is communicating to countries to change the practice as the cruise industry insists it's able to..
Coronavirus continues to spread on Princess Cruises' quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship after officials confirmed dozens of new cases.
The Diamond Princess cruise ship with 3,700 passengers and crew onboard remained quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, with 65 more cases detected,... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •SBS
