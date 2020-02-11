Lotte Int’l America Corp Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almonds in Chocopies

Global  

FDA Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Lotte Int’l America Corp is recalling its 11.85-ounce packages of “Chocopie” manufactured by Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. Korea because of findings of small amount of almond in the product and packaging shows the “manufactured in a facility that also processes peanut & almond”.
