China picks ex-Shanghai mayor to lead in virus epicenter

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday appointed the former Shanghai mayor as its top party official in central Hubei, the province hardest-hit by a viral outbreak that has infected more than 45,000 people worldwide.

Ying Yong replaces Jiang Chaoliang as the ruling Communist Party's chief in the beleaguered province, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

Jiang's departure follows the firing of two other senior officials in Hubei.

The public has widely criticized local officials for their handling of the outbreak of a new form of coronavirus. The epidemic began in Hubei's capital, Wuhan, and has since spread to more than two dozen countries.

Many countries have implemented travel restrictions on recent visitors to China, which has more than 99% of the world’s reported infections.

In an unprecedented measure to contain the disease, recently dubbed COVID-19, the Chinese government has placed the hardest-hit cities — home to more than 60 million — under lockdown.

Japan’s health ministry announced Thursday that 44 more people on a cruise ship quarantined in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, have tested positive for COVID-19. The ship has 218 infections among its 3,700 passengers and crew.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters five of the patients who were already sent to hospitals for isolation and treatment of COVID-19 have severe symptoms and are on artificial respirators or under intensive care.

Another cruise ship, the Westerdam, finally anchored Thursday off Cambodia after being turned away by several Asian and Pacific governments. No cases of the viral illness have been confirmed among its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members, according to operator Holland America Line.

Thailand refused to allow the Westerdam to dock this week after it had already been...
