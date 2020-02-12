Global  

Study: Playing Golf May Help You Live Longer

Newsmax Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Grab your golf clubs. Spending a day on the green at least once a month may lower the risk of early death among older adults, a new study finds.
Study: Playing Golf May Help Older Adults Live Longer

Study: Playing Golf May Help Older Adults Live Longer

 The findings will be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference.

