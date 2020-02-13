Global  

Alert: China reports 121 more deaths, 5,090 new cases in virus outbreak, raising death toll to nearly 1,400

SeattlePI.com Friday, 14 February 2020
BEIJING (AP) — China reports 121 more deaths, 5,090 new cases in virus outbreak, raising death toll to nearly 1,400.
 254 additional deaths have also been confirmed.

