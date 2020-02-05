Global  

CDC Says Coronavirus Test Kits Flawed

Friday, 14 February 2020
Some coronavirus test kits distributed by the Centers for Disease Controls are flawed, and have resulted in "inconclusive" readings, resulting in delayed results, according to the CDC.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital prepared for coronavirus patients [Video]Sharp Grossmont Hospital prepared for coronavirus patients

As the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sends hundreds of new coronavirus test kits around the world, local hospitals are converting their rooms to accommodate for coronavirus and..

FDA To Allow Use Of Coronavirus Test at U.S. Labs [Video]FDA To Allow Use Of Coronavirus Test at U.S. Labs

The FDA's emergency issue will allow qualified labs to use the test developed by the CDC.

MEDICAL THEATER: Coronavirus test kits rushed into production are FAILING to identify 50 - 70 percent of infected carriers

(Natural News) HIGHLIGHTS: A new wave of coronavirus test kits are missing 50 – 70 percent of infections due to very high rates of false positives. Tens of...
U.S. expands use of coronavirus diagnostic test

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday granted emergency use approval for state public health laboratories to start testing for the new flu-like...
