The media use the transgender movement as a lever forcing people to deny reality

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

(Natural News) George Orwell knew that totalitarian dictatorships retain power by compelling people to agree that 2+2=5. But what happens if it’s not the government, but the media that lie? With the American media pushing transgenderism, we’re finding out. (Article by Andrea Widburg republished from AmericanThinker.com) With accelerating force, the media insist that biological sex is meaningless and... 👓 View full article

