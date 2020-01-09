Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > The media use the transgender movement as a lever forcing people to deny reality

The media use the transgender movement as a lever forcing people to deny reality

NaturalNews.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) George Orwell knew that totalitarian dictatorships retain power by compelling people to agree that 2+2=5.  But what happens if it’s not the government, but the media that lie?  With the American media pushing transgenderism, we’re finding out. (Article by Andrea Widburg republished from AmericanThinker.com) With accelerating force, the media insist that biological sex is meaningless and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Five Celebrities Who Hate Social Media [Video]Five Celebrities Who Hate Social Media

1. Amy Poehler said she avoids social media because she gets her feelings hurt. 2. Tina Fey once said: “Why would I give my jokes away for free?” 3. Benedict Cumberbatch said he finds it “very..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Misleading images of Aussie fires make their way to social media [Video]Misleading images of Aussie fires make their way to social media

SYDNEY — As Australia's fires burn at an unprecedented rate, social media activists have been quick to share maps and images of the wildfires — though not all of them are accurate. One example..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Scores Major Media Attention for Global E-Commerce Company

*An e-commerce company on the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is featured on People.com, POPSUGAR, and the Daily Mail thanks to connections made by their...
Accesswire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CGH54

Colin H The #media use the #transgender #movement as a lever forcing people to #deny #reality – https://t.co/sD2OiXLsyO https://t.co/A9aae7HO5V 2 hours ago

RicoColon1

Ghost Hack You The media use the transgender movement as a lever forcing people to deny reality https://t.co/JwjARWhBzJ 8 hours ago

SardarKhalsa1

Sardar Khalsa The media use the transgender movement as a lever forcing people to deny reality – https://t.co/OJWx2MIzDA https://t.co/2nSbwqd89m 8 hours ago

garclar2244

gary boyd The media use the transgender movement as a lever forcing people to deny reality https://t.co/Z125xOLZf3 12 hours ago

therussophile

Karl E The media use the transgender movement as a lever forcing people to deny reality https://t.co/EHYvuHtQZQ https://t.co/L4nzDU53eJ 15 hours ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch The media use the transgender movement as a lever forcing people to deny reality https://t.co/alTGC410nv 15 hours ago

TransRadically

The Ratty Reader 3/ And yet, there is no mechanism for resolving any conflicts. Social media outlets, such as Twitter, Facebook, Wor… https://t.co/c9zV8mccY1 3 days ago

ElReySapur

sabuur de amoor RT @GBBranstetter: TERFs are not a political movement; they're a political tactic. The right would love to sit back and hand checks and tal… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.