Hong Kong to arrange flights to take home passengers from Diamond Princess ship

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The Hong Kong government will send aircraft to Japan to bring back passengers from the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.
 YOKOHAMA, JAPAN — As quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship continues, crews may be facing a greater risk of coronavirus infection. The New York Times reports that at least 219 people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship currently docked in Yokohama port have been infected with the...

