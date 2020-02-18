Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Home cleaning products may up risk of childhood asthma

Home cleaning products may up risk of childhood asthma

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
(Reuters Health) - New parents who obsessively clean their homes to protect babies from germs might want to relax a bit, suggests a new study linking high exposure to cleaning products with an increased risk of childhood asthma.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Babies frequently exposed to cleaning products at higher risk of asthma: study

New research suggests frequent exposure to common household cleaning products can increase a child's risk of developing asthma.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

NetReturn

Jon Whelan Home Cleaning Products May Up Risk of Childhood Asthma https://t.co/0NsmYKbPLG #Asthma 43 minutes ago

UTRGVPediatrics

UTRGV Pediatrics Home cleaning products may up risk of childhood asthma https://t.co/ItLZtkP90E 3 hours ago

DrBadalian

Samuel Badalian, M.D, Ph.D Home cleaning products may up risk of childhood asthma https://t.co/kfpb7UuDC5 4 hours ago

gwynethshaw

Gwyneth Shaw RT @EnvirHealthNews: "It may be important for people to consider removing scented spray cleaning products from their cleaning routine. We b… 4 hours ago

drnicolespeaks

Nicole Kafka Home cleaning products may up risk of childhood asthma https://t.co/XWAFy8uok3 4 hours ago

lisamerritt9216

Lisa Merritt DNP Home cleaning products may up risk of childhood #asthma. Apologies to both of my children who have asthma. That's… https://t.co/ur6iZVuweU 4 hours ago

EnvirHealthNews

EHN "It may be important for people to consider removing scented spray cleaning products from their cleaning routine. W… https://t.co/ldphbuPE17 4 hours ago

DrDWestonPhD

Deb Weston "We believe that the smell of a healthy home is no smell at all" Babies frequently exposed to cleaning products at… https://t.co/nq8jhJqmN0 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.