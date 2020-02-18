Global  

Researchers are looking to peptides to combat drug-resistant microbes

(Natural News) Anti-microbial resistance can be defined as the ability of microorganisms (e.g., bacteria, fungi and viruses) to change upon exposure to an anti-microbial component and reduce its effectiveness. The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the spread of anti-microbial resistance as a global health concern because it threatens the ability of humans to treat...
