Mars may have developed habitable conditions as early as 4.2 billion years ago

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) A new study claims that Mars could have been habitable anywhere between 4.2 to 3.5 billion years ago. The authors of this study have adjusted their timeline of when they believe the red planet stopped being bombarded with meteorites to around 4.2 to 3.5 billion years ago. After this period, the scientists believe that Mars became habitable for...
