Japan activates global suicide mission, begins releasing thousands of potentially cross-infected cruise ship passengers onto the streets of Tokyo starting TODAY

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) Japan’s global suicide mission has now begun. Hours ago, Japan’s Ministry of Health (which should be called the “Ministry of Suicide”) authorized the release of thousands of cruise ship passengers onto the streets of Tokyo, even though previous testing has found that up to 26% of tested people on the ship are infected...
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
News video: Boynton Beach couple back in U.S. after cruise ship quarantine in Japan for coronavirus

Boynton Beach couple back in U.S. after cruise ship quarantine in Japan for coronavirus 01:01

 A Boynton Beach couple, who was quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan after an outbreak of the coronavirus, is now back in the U.S. at a military base in California.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Briton who caught COVID-19 calls ship's quarantine 'a joke' [Video]Briton who caught COVID-19 calls ship's quarantine 'a joke'

A British man who contracted COVID-19 on the cruise ship in Japan has described quarantine protocols on the ship as "a joke".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:56Published

2 cruise ship passengers with coronavirus die in Japan [Video]2 cruise ship passengers with coronavirus die in Japan

Two passengers taken off the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess after being infected with the new virus have died.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Japan's health ministry says 2 elderly cruise ship passengers who were hospitalized with viral infection have died

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's health ministry says 2 elderly cruise ship passengers who were hospitalized with viral infection have died.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNew Zealand HeraldHinduCTV News

Quarantine on cruise ship in Japan comes under question

TOKYO (AP) — An extraordinary two-week quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship ends Wednesday, with thousands of passengers and crew set to disembark...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldHinduReutersCTV NewsReuters India

