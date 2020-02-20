Global  

Alert: South Korea reports 52 new cases of coronavirus, raising its total to 156, after declaring southern city a special zone

SeattlePI.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reports 52 new cases of coronavirus, raising its total to 156, after declaring southern city a special zone.
Alert: South Korea declares Daegu City as a "special management zone" following an explosion in new virus infections

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea declares Daegu City as a "special management zone" following an explosion in new virus infections.
China reports uptick in new coronavirus cases though downward trend holds

China's Hubei province reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday, reversing three days of declines, although the numbers still confirmed a...
